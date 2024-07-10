Rain likely in Mumbai all week; railway tracks turn into aquariums. Updates

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai rain forecast: Mumbai experienced its highest one-day rainfall since 2019 on Monday, with some areas receiving up to 300 millimetres of rain in just a few hours

A metro passes over the Andheri subway which has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging during rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Mumbai rains prediction today: Mumbai, Thane and other districts of Maharashtra are expected to witness moderate to heavy rain showers at least untill Saturday, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

Mumbai will very likely experience moderate rain showers today, followed by heavy rainfall till July 13, prompting a ‘yellow’ alert for the city by the weather body.

Thane, Palghar, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Wasim are other districts put on yellow alert for most of the week, the IMD’s bulletin showed.

Mumbai on lockdown amid heavy rain

The downpour in Mumbai on Monday was recorded up to 300 millimeters in some pockets in just a few hours, with the city recording its highest one-day rainfall since 2019. The intense downpour disrupted normal life in the city and surrounding districts, forcing authorities to close schools and colleges. The heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging, making it difficult for people to navigate flooded roads and railway tracks.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos of the chaos, sparking widespread outrage as many people questioned the authorities’ preparedness to deal with the annual phenomenon.

Mumbai rains trend on social media, videos viral

One of the undated videos showed fish swimming in the water flooding Mumbai’s railway tracks, sparking jokes from people that the railway stations had turned into an aquarium.
Business Standard could not independently verify this video.
 
“New branch of Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai,” a user, identified as @ShreerajT, joked on X (formerly Twitter).

According to IMD’s classification, a ‘moderate’ rainfall phenomenon is categorised in the case of 15.6-64.4 mm rain showers. For ‘heavy’ rainfall category, the range of downpour has to be 64.5-115.5 mm, and 115.6-204.4 mm for ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

