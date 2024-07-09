Mumbai rain: IMD issues 'red' alert; schools, colleges to remain shut today

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rains, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai and several regions across Maharashtra experienced heavy rainfall for the second day in a row on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a "red" alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and the rural areas of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rain: Two rain-related deaths in Mumbai

A fire caused by a short circuit resulted in the death of a 72-year-old woman in the Santacruz area of Mumbai's suburban district. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a separate incident in Palghar, an 18-month-old child lost his life in a bike accident on the severely damaged Boisar-Navapur Road. Maher Mohsin was riding with his grandfather, Ahmed, when their bike hit a rain-filled pothole, causing the toddler to fall from the vehicle. Authorities from the Boisar police have filed a case of accidental death in response to the incident.

Disaster management teams on high alert

In a statement released on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all civic, government, and private schools and colleges will be closed as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the IMD.







The BMC, in a statement, said that BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagarani has advised residents to exercise caution and refrain from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. "The BMC has put all its disaster management teams on high alert. Citizens are advised not to panic and can contact the BMC's disaster management cell on 1916 for any assistance," it said.

IMD predicts rainfall





People make their way through a waterlogged street following rains, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI) The IMD has predicted heavy rain in isolated areas of Mumbai until July 12.

Additionally, the IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal through July 12.

Schools, and colleges closed

Due to the rainfall warning, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and the rural areas of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday.

Despite this, principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff have been asked to come to school during office hours to help with disaster management activities as instructed by the local authorities.

Trains rescheduled

On Tuesday, the Central Railways announced changes to the schedule of some long-distance trains. Train No. 11061 LTT-JYG Express, initially set to depart at 11:30 am, will now leave at 1:55 pm.









Harbor line services are running a few minutes late. #WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogged railway tracks witnessed at Wadala Station in Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city.Harbor line services are running a few minutes late. pic.twitter.com/PG1pCiAneJ July 9, 2024



Similarly, Train No. 04126 BDTS-SFG Bandra Terminus Subedarganj Special JCO, which was supposed to depart at 11:00 am, has been rescheduled to 3:30 pm from Bandra Terminus.

However, the Central Railway CPRO said local trains are experiencing minor delays of 2-3 minutes, while harbour line locals are currently running nearly on time.

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport

Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily halted on Monday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in numerous flight diversions and the cancellation of more than 50 flights.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Airport asked passengers to verify their flight status ahead of time. “In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, Mumbai Airport advises all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier,” it said.

IndiGo announced that continuous rainfall and air traffic congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have disrupted flight operations. Passengers can choose to book an alternate flight or request a full refund. Air India is also providing a full refund option to its passengers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India said, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 8 with some conditions."

