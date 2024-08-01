Mumbai sees uptick in malaria, H1N1 cases in July, drop in dengue

Mumbai has recorded a "slight increase" in malaria and H1N1 (flu) cases in July 2024 at 797 and 161, respectively, as compared to the same month last year, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

In its report on "Monsoon-related diseases", the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said as compared to July 2023, the data for July 2024 showed a decline in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis, but a slight uptick in malaria and H1N1 (flu) infections in the financial capital.



Mumbai reported 797 cases of malaria and 161 of H1N1 in July 2024, up from 721 and 106, respectively, in the same month last year, according to the report.



Cases of dengue, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis, hepatitis and chikungunya dropped to 535, 141, 1239, 146 and 25 in July 2024 from 685, 413, 1767, 144 and 27 in July 2023, respectively, it said.



The BMC said it covered nearly 11.95 lakh households and about 55.80 lakh population during its house-to-house fever survey in July 2024 and gave prophylaxis for leptospirosis to 84,116 people.



Prophylaxis for leptospirosis is a medical approach in which an individual takes an antibiotic to reduce the likelihood of the bacterial infection.



The BMC said it has launched an awareness campaign titled 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag' that will feature appearances and messages from celebrities from Marathi and Hindi film industries, advocating mosquito control measures.



These messages will be disseminated through video clips. "Citizens are urged to actively engage in the 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign.



This initiative aims to increase awareness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and assist in reducing the burden of diseases like malaria and dengue (caused by mosquito bites)," the report stated.



The civic body advised people to wear face masks and avoid crowded places for prevention of H1N1, a respiratory disease.

