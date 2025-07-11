Home / India News / Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Humidity levels to stay high at around 83 per cent, adding to discomfort amid cloudy skies and passing showers

Mumbai high tide, high tide
The IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore and remain alert until conditions improve (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai
Jul 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Mumbai continued to face the impact of heavy rain over the past few days, with residual flooding and delays reported across some areas. On Wednesday, the city experienced moderate showers, and more rain is expected today, accompanied by generally cloudy skies across Mumbai and its suburbs.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any active weather alerts for the region today. However, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city and Konkan coast, under the influence of an active monsoon phase. Isolated areas may also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph.

Temperatures and humidity levels

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees C, while the minimum may stay close to 26–28 degrees C. Humidity levels will remain high at around 83 per cent, increasing discomfort despite intermittent rain. 

Mumbai weekly weather forecast till July 16

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Mumbai in the week ahead. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue intermittently throughout the week. Temperatures are likely to range between 24 degrees C and 35 degrees C, with persistent humid and overcast conditions.

Fishermen warned against strong winds in Arabian Sea

The IMD has flagged dangerous wind conditions over multiple parts of the Arabian Sea, urging fishermen to avoid venturing out into affected regions. 
Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected off the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and Yemen, and over much of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea. Similar conditions are forecast for the northern parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, southern parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Mannar.
 
Squally weather, with winds between 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the southeast, east-central, and southwest Arabian Sea.
 
The IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore and remain alert until conditions improve.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

