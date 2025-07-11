Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Mumbai continued to face the impact of heavy rain over the past few days, with residual flooding and delays reported across some areas. On Wednesday, the city experienced moderate showers, and more rain is expected today, accompanied by generally cloudy skies across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Mumbai in the week ahead. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue intermittently throughout the week. Temperatures are likely to range between 24 degrees C and 35 degrees C, with persistent humid and overcast conditions.

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees C, while the minimum may stay close to 26–28 degrees C. Humidity levels will remain high at around 83 per cent, increasing discomfort despite intermittent rain.

Fishermen warned against strong winds in Arabian Sea

The IMD has flagged dangerous wind conditions over multiple parts of the Arabian Sea, urging fishermen to avoid venturing out into affected regions.

Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected off the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and Yemen, and over much of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea. Similar conditions are forecast for the northern parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, southern parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Mannar.

Squally weather, with winds between 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the southeast, east-central, and southwest Arabian Sea.