Comparing Murshidabad murders with B'desh lynching is misleading: WB Police

The West Bengal Police on Saturday said that attempts to draw parallels between the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh with the murders of a father-son duo in the state's Murshidabad district eight months ago were "highly inciteful, factually misleading, and intended to disturb public order".
The police, in a statement, said that 13 people accused in the murder of father-son duo, Haragobindo and Chandan Das, in Murshidabad were promptly arrested and a "strong charge sheet" was filed, while judgment in the case is expected soon.
The two people were killed during communal violence in the Bangladesh-bordering district during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
A 25-year-old Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city in Bangladesh on Thursday.
"Drawing parallels with the events in Bangladesh is nothing but a disingenuous attempt to spread communal mistrust where the law is already taking its course," the statement said.
It said West Bengal Police are "committed to maintaining the time-tested traditions of communal harmony in the state and have zero-tolerance towards attempts at disrupting the same".
Authorities are also monitoring social media handles spreading provocative misinformation and warned that "legal action will be initiated against those attempting to communalise criminal incidents".
Citizens have been urged "not to fall for rumours" and to rely on verified information from official sources.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
