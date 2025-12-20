Home / India News / 60 child pornography FIRs logged in 2025 based on leads from Delhi Police

Delhi Police
In 2025, SPUWAC received 10,151 inputs related to child pornography, through referrals from the NCMEC | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has forwarded 1,197 leads on online sexual abuse of minors and child pornography to district units for action during 2025, leading to the registration of 60 FIRs, official data shows.

According to Delhi Police data, from January 1 to December 19 this year, 1,197 Delhi-specific inputs from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the registration of 60 FIRs related to child pornography.

This marks a nearly 56 per cent decline compared to 2024, when 136 FIRs were registered based on 1,809 leads forwarded to district units, the data suggests.

In 2025, SPUWAC received 10,151 inputs related to child pornography, through referrals from the NCMEC.

Of these, 106 were referred back to NCMEC after it was found that they did not pertain to India, officials said.

Another 6,022 leads were transferred to other states after verification revealed these incidents were outside Delhi Police jurisdiction, the data says.

Police officials said 2,826 leads were closed following verification as non-actionable, while the remaining Delhi-specific inputs were processed by the SPUWAC and district units.

In 2024, the SPUWAC received 16,321 inputs related to child pornography, according to official figures.

Of these, 7,865 were transferred to other states while another 6,554 leads were closed after verification as non-actionable.

Meanwhile, 1,809 Delhi-specific inputs on online sexual abuse of children were forwarded to district units, leading to the registration of 136 FIRs in 2024, the data shows.

Cumulatively, 3,006 such leads were sent to district units of Delhi Police in 2024 and 2025, leading to the registration of 196 FIRs.

Apart from child abuse-related matters, counselling remained a major function of the SPUWAC, officials said.

Counselling was undertaken in complaints related to dowry harassment, marital disputes, domestic discord and mental harassment, they added.

According to the data, SPUWAC received 3,578 such complaints since 2015 till December 19 this year.

During this period, police registered 976 FIRs when counselling did not suffice and criminal action was warranted, while 42 cases were registered under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, officials said.

Between January 1 and December 15, 2025, SPUWAC took up 186 counselling-related matters.

Of these, 34 were resolved through reconciliation after counselling, while 6 cases were settled through mutual agreement, officials said.

In 27 cases, no action was taken as complainants or family members did not wish to proceed, while 2 cases were transferred to other districts, they added.

The data shows that 36 pending complaints from 2024 were carried forward into 2025, taking the total number of cases handled by SPUWAC during the year to 222.

According to the figures, all pending complaints from 2024 were disposed of, while 127 of the complaints registered in 2025 were also resolved, bring the total number of cases disposed of during the year to 163, with 59 cases pending.

"The SPUWAC remains committed to the protection and promotion of rights of women and children, and to shielding them from all forms of abuse through diligent investigation and prosecution of offenders," Deputy Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC, Anjitha Chepyala told PTI.

A designated nodal agency, SPUWAC will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of justice, she added.

Additionally, since 2002 till December 15 this year, 16,922 self-defence training programmes were organised across Delhi, including workshops conducted under SPUWAC, according to the data.

These programmes trained 30,09,298 women and girls over the years as part of community outreach and prevention efforts, police said.

In 2025, 4,13,004 women and girls were trained under such self-defence programmes, the highest annual figure recorded so far, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi Policechild pornography

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

