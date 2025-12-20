Delhi EV policy framework ready, likely to roll out next financial year: CM

The Delhi government has prepared a comprehensive framework for an electric vehicle (EV) policy, which is likely to be rolled out from the next financial year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

She asserted that the policy will play an effective role in curbing pollution and modernising the transport infrastructure in the national capital.

To reduce pollution levels and make the adoption of EVs seamless, the government is focusing on financial incentives, expansion of charging infrastructure and removal of highly polluting vehicles from the roads, she said.

Addressing the issue of air pollution, the chief minister said emissions from vehicles are a major contributor to PM2.5 and PM10 levels, and adoption of EVs would directly reduce the pollutant load.

Under the forthcoming policy, adequate subsidies will be provided to bridge the price gap between petrol and diesel vehicles and EVs, she said, adding that the Delhi government has already abolished road tax and registration fees on the purchase of EVs, making them more affordable. She also announced the introduction of an incentive scheme under which citizens scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles will receive additional financial benefits while purchasing a new EV, a move aimed at removing highly polluting vehicles from roads. Gupta said vehicle manufacturers have been instructed to ensure coordination as per demand, timely supply of vehicles and reasonable pricing.

She further said extensive consultations are underway with power distribution companies, manufacturers and scrap dealers, and that the draft policy will be made public to invite suggestions from citizens. On infrastructure, she said public charging points will be installed not only at major public locations but also near residential colonies, along with facilities for battery swapping and scientific disposal of old batteries. Vehicle owners will be given sufficient time to transition to electric mobility, she added. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070, the chief minister said the Delhi government is making sustained efforts to realise this goal, considering EVs not a luxury but a necessity.