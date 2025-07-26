NALSA launches Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana to aid defence personnel

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday launched the Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 here to strengthen legal aid for defence personnel.

The yojana was launched in collaboration with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority during the North Zone Regional Conference on "Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel and Tribals" at SKICC here.

Presiding over the event, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice Surya Kant, said the gathering in Kashmir was not just about technical discussions, but also about national integration and honouring the selfless service of the armed forces.

Justice Kant said Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 marks a historic step in NALSA's 30-year journey of delivering justice to the marginalised. "Members of our armed forces and their families face legal hurdles like any other citizen whether land disputes, service entitlements, or matrimonial issues but their unique service conditions make access to justice more difficult. This scheme is our solemn pledge to stand beside those who protect our borders, ensuring that their rights are not left unprotected," he said. He outlined the three pillars of the yojana a dedicated network of legal services clinics at Zilla, Rajya, and Kendriya Sainik Boards; trained nodal officers, legal aid counsels and PLVs (including ex-servicemen) to assist families in a compassionate and timely manner; and digital access and online redressal mechanisms such as e-Lok Adalats and online mediation to ensure speed and convenience.

Justice Kant said the Constitution, through Article 39A, mandates equal access to justice for all, and "if we fail to extend this support to our jawans and their families, we fail in our constitutional duty". "This yojana is our way of saying that just as they safeguard our freedom, we safeguard their dignity and rights," he said. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal commended NALSA's initiative, stating that the scheme resonates with the government's commitment to inclusive justice, digital empowerment, and fast-tracking cases involving defence personnel. Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, praised the scheme and emphasised the need for judiciary-led technological interventions to prioritise and fast-track such cases, ensuring that the limited leave time of defence personnel is not spent in prolonged legal processes.