Namibia's drought triggers wildlife culling; Vantara steps in with help

As Namibia grapples with its worst drought in decades, the government has resorted to a controversial wildlife culling programme to alleviate pressure on limited grazing and water resources. Over 700 animals are slated for culling in parks and communal areas where wildlife populations have surpassed the environment’s capacity to sustain them, a move aimed at addressing the country’s growing food shortages.

In a show of solidarity, the Vantara Foundation, founded by Anant Ambani, has offered to intervene with an alternative solution. The Gujarat-based animal welfare organisation has expressed grave concern over the plight of Namibian wildlife and proposed to assist in protecting the animals from the cull.

"At Vantara, we follow a vision to overcome challenges to protect every animal from any situation that threatens their welfare and survival. We at Vantara stand in complete solidarity with the situation, are deeply moved by it, and would like to offer whatever assistance we can to avoid animal cutting," the letter read.

In a letter to the High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Vivaan Karani, Vantara Foundation's CEO outlined their commitment to animal welfare and offered to provide lifelong care or temporary housing for animals at risk of culling. The letter emphasised Vantara's mission to protect animals from situations threatening their survival, pledging to support Namibian authorities with viable alternatives to the culling programme.

"In the past, Vantara has provided shelter and refuge to animals on the verge of being culled and animals that had put a strain on resources, as an alternative to culling. We at Vantara are prepared to put our best foot forward and provide lifelong care or temporary housing as a viable alternative to culling," it added.

Vantara’s facility, which spans 3,000 acres and houses over 2,000 rescued animals, was established by Anant Ambani, a director at Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation. The foundation has a history of providing refuge and care for animals facing similar threats and is prepared to extend its resources to Namibia.