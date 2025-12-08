Home / India News / Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

Modi, who initiated a day-long discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the lower House of Parliament, noted that the song stood like a rock and inspired unity despite British oppression

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee referred to remarks by some BJP leaders expressing their dislike for national icons, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Raja Ram Mohan Roy (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to initiate a discussion on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha, saying her party has no objection to it.

"Let him do it. We have no problem," Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for an official trip to North Bengal.

Modi, who initiated a day-long discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the lower House of Parliament, noted that the song stood like a rock and inspired unity despite British oppression.

ALSO READ: At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and its tune was composed by Jadunath Bhattacharya.

Banerjee, however, referred to remarks by some BJP leaders expressing their dislike for national icons, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

She questioned how such leaders could claim to serve the country without understanding its history.

"Some BJP leaders are saying they do not like Netaji. You do not like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Bankim Chandra, Vidyasagar or Raja Ram Mohan Roy, and you continue to insult them. How have they entered politics without properly knowing the history and Bengal's contribution?" she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala court acquits Dileep, convicts six in 2017 actress assault case

Delhi CM, BJP ministers visit Golden Temple on 350th commemorations

Govt redesigning 'Prasad' scheme to boost tourism: Gajendra Shekhawat

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking govt assistance amid IndiGo crisis on Dec 10

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea on flight cancellations by IndiGo

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiVande MataramLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story