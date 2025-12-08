Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to initiate a discussion on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha, saying her party has no objection to it.

"Let him do it. We have no problem," Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for an official trip to North Bengal.

Modi, who initiated a day-long discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the lower House of Parliament, noted that the song stood like a rock and inspired unity despite British oppression.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and its tune was composed by Jadunath Bhattacharya.