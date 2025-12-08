ED attaches ₹4,190 cr in crypto cases, declares one as fugitive offender

The Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds of crime worth ₹4,189.89 crore in crypto-related cases under the anti-money laundering law and declared one accused as a Fugitive Economic Offender, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Besides, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also detected undisclosed income of ₹888.82 crore from virtual digital assets (VDA) transactions during search and seizure operations.

The CBDT has sent 44,057 communications to taxpayers who invested or traded in VDAs but did not report these in Schedule VDA of their Income Tax Returns (ITRs), Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.