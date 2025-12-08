Home / India News / Guwahati emerges as Northeast India's commercial powerhouse: Report

Guwahati emerges as Northeast India's commercial powerhouse: Report

A report by a leading commercial real estate and investment management company pointed out that the city's strategic positioning as the gateway to eight northeastern states

IIT Guwahati
Guwahati is emerging as northeast India's commercial powerhouse. (IIT Guwahati | Image: Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Guwahati has emerged as Northeast India's commercial powerhouse, with major infrastructure investments set to reshape the region's real estate landscape through 2028, according to a report.

The report titled 'Beyond the metros: Insights into India's emerging real estate stars' by leading commercial real estate and investment management company JLL pointed out that the city's strategic positioning as the gateway to eight northeastern states, combined with world-class educational institutions and a thriving business ecosystem, is attracting unprecedented investor interest across office, retail, and logistics sectors.

"Guwahati represents one of India's most compelling real estate investment opportunities today, combining strategic location advantages with transformational infrastructure development and exceptional market fundamentals," said senior managing director, East and Emerging Markets, India, JLL, Surekha Bihani.

"The convergence of 80 per cent office stock growth, declining retail vacancy and limited industrial availability, supported by large infrastructure investments, positions Guwahati as the definitive gateway for Northeast India's economic expansion," she said.

Investors who recognise this inflection point will gain from the city's evolution into a major commercial hub serving millions across the region, she added.

The report said the office market demonstrates a robust expansion trajectory, with total stock projected to surge 80 per cent from 2 million sqft in 2024 to 3.6 million sqft by 2027.

"Game-changing infrastructure projects are accelerating market transformation with the 93-km Guwahati Ring Road, to be completed by 2026, will decongest the urban core while unlocking development potential in Azara, Baihata, and Narengi corridors," it added.

The 6-lane GuwahatiNorth Guwahati Bridge will reduce cross-river travel time from an hour to 15 minutes, boosting north bank development.

Expansion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to a 10-million-passenger capacity by April 2025, and the 5.44-km Dighalipukhuri FlyoverAssam's longestwill further enhance connectivity, it added.

Premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati, the Guwahati College of Architecture and Planning, and AIIMS ensure a steady supply of skilled talent, supporting the city's rise as a Business Process Management (BPM) and startup hub with expanding co-working spaces catering to food-tech, fintech and software enterprises, the report said.

It added that the city also offers quality-of-life advantages, including lower living costs than Tier-1 cities, better air quality, political stability and expanding healthcare and education networks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

Kerala court acquits Dileep, convicts six in 2017 actress assault case

Delhi CM, BJP ministers visit Golden Temple on 350th commemorations

Govt redesigning 'Prasad' scheme to boost tourism: Gajendra Shekhawat

Topics :GuwahatiAssamNortheast India

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story