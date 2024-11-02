Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Namo Bharat train services to start at 6 am on Bhai Dooj, says NCRTC

Namo Bharat train services to start at 6 am on Bhai Dooj, says NCRTC

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am

Chennai: A tangerine-themed Vande Bharat Express train before its trial run. (PTI Photo)
Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.

It will continue until 10 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.

Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all, the statement said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi to Kashmir in 13 hours: Vande Bharat sleeper to Srinagar announced

Vande Bharat sleeper trains likely to face delays amid design change talks

4th RE-Invest summit: 100-day work shows our priorities, says PM Modi

PM Modi to flag off 1st Vande Metro between Ahmedabad-Bhuj in Gujarat

PM Modi inaugurates three new Vande Bharat trains via video conference

Topics :Vande Bharat trainVande bharatbhai dooj

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story