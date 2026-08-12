Nasa invites Isro to join Moon Base programme: What is it & why it matters?

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to join its Moon Base programme, which aims to establish humanity’s first long-term outpost near the Moon’s South Pole through a series of robotic and crewed missions.

The invitation marks an expansion of India-US cooperation in lunar exploration and comes at a time when Nasa is moving ahead with its plans to build the infrastructure needed for a sustained human presence on the Moon.

According to Nasa , the Moon Base will help unlock new scientific discoveries and prepare for future deep space exploration, including missions to Mars.

The invitation was extended during the ninth meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG), held at Isro headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5 and 6. "The Nasa invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, building on the two countries' partnership under the Artemis Accords,” the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday. In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to advance discussions for cooperation on open scientific data sharing under the accords. India and the US also discussed expanding cooperation following the successful launch of the joint Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission last year, as well as pursuing future science and human space flight technology collaborations.

What is Nasa’s Moon Base programme? Nasa’s Moon Base is a long-term programme to establish an enduring human presence near the lunar South Pole. According to Nasa, the Moon Base will be built step by step through a series of robotic and human missions that help them learn how to live and operate in one of the most demanding and dangerous environments humans have ever set out to explore. Nasa has already started laying the groundwork for the programme, with its commercial partners working toward delivering landers by 2028. The landers will deploy the foundational infrastructure needed to support a sustained presence on the lunar surface.