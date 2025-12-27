Guru Gobind Singh's life inspires courage and righteousness: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Guru Gobind Singh remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice and his life and teachings inspire everyone to stand for truth, justice, righteousness and to protect human dignity.

Modi said that the vision of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, continues to guide generations towards service and selfless duty.

"On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness and to protect human dignity," he said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister also shared a few pictures of his visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib earlier this year, where he also had 'darshan' of the holy 'Jore Sahib' (a pair of shoes) belonging to Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended warm greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and hoped his teachings for building a harmonious society based on unity, compassion and respect for all continue to guide humanity. Murmu said Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, is a symbol of grace amidst adversities and sacrifice for ideals.

May his teachings for building a harmonious society based on unity, compassion and respect for all continue to guide humanity, she said in a post on X. "Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji! With indomitable courage and rare sagacity he inspired people to live righteously, welded his followers into a force that would bravely take on far mightier adversaries as it was fired by the zeal to protect the ideals of justice and self-respect," the President said. On January 9, 2022, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.