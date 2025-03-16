Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration set for June after revised timeline

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s (NMIAL’s) inauguration has now been deferred to June from the earlier deadline of April.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the NMIAL site on Sunday to review progress of the project.

“Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India,” he said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The team from NMIAL and representatives from partner and stakeholder companies were also present at the site for review, an airport spokesperson said.

Among others, Priti Adani, Jeet Adani and Diva Adani along with Arun Bansal, chief executive officer (CEO), Adani Airport Holdings, and BVJK Sharma, CEO, NMIAL, participated in the review.

Initially, the airport was expected to be inaugurated in the second week of April, followed by the launch of domestic commercial operations in May.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) met airport officials to examine the aerodrome’s readiness. A full day inspection of the airport was conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and DGCA teams.

In December, an IndiGo flight with no passengers onboard touched down at the airport, making it the first commercial jet to land at the airport.

NMIAL conducted flight calibration of the instrument landing system (ILS) and precision approach path indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare for the arrival of the validation flight.

In October 2024, an Airbus C-295 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at the airport, marking the first touchdown of any flight at the aerodrome.

In its first phase of operations, the airport will have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. It is projected to handle about 8-10 million domestic passengers within the first six months of its launch.

NMIAL will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Currently, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is the only operational airport serving the MMR region. CSMIA handles over 50 million passengers annually.

The entire construction of the Navi Mumbai airport project is expected to be completed in five phases. The project is expected to cost around ₹18,000 crore. It is the first airport in the country to have multi-modal connectivity. This includes a linkage to the project via road, rail, and a metro system. In the near future, it is set to be connected via a waterway also.