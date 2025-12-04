Navy Day: President Murmu extends greetings to Indian Navy, salutes bravery

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans, and their families on Navy Day and said the nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance, and unwavering commitment.

From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility, she said in a post on X.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.