33 outbound Indigo flights likely to be cancelled from Hyderabad today

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, said operations at RGIA remain normal

indigo airlines, indigo
Similarly, 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
As many as 33 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Thursday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

Similarly, 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AMover 12 hourswith no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience," a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

"Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by "just 2 more hours" every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable," another flyer said.

The RGAI in a statement on Wednesday said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, said operations at RGIA remain normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiGoHyderabadairlines

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

