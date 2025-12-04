33 outbound Indigo flights likely to be cancelled from Hyderabad today

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As many as 33 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Thursday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

Similarly, 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AMover 12 hourswith no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience," a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

"Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by "just 2 more hours" every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable," another flyer said.