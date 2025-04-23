'We should be proud of him': Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Just six days after their wedding, the young wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, one of the 26 victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, bid goodbye to her husband.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an officer in the Indian Navy commissioned two years ago, was on his honeymoon with his wife Himanshi when he was killed in the tragic attack. The couple had tied the knot on April 16.

As Vinay’s mortal remains arrived in Delhi earlier today, Himanshi said, “We will be proud of him every day… we should be proud of him.”

“I pray that his soul rests in peace. He has the best life wherever he is, and we will make him proud in every way. It is because of him that we are still surviving,” she added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached out to Vinay's grandfather via video call. During the conversation, the grandfather appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict punishment for those responsible and called for decisive steps to eliminate terrorism.

“Today, I have lost my grandson, tomorrow it could be someone else,” he told the chief minister.

Harvinder Kalyan, Haryana Assembly Speaker and BJP legislator from Gharaunda in Karnal district, also visited the family in Karnal to offer his condolences.

Terror attack in Pahalgam

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and returned to India early Wednesday morning. Immediately upon landing in Delhi, he convened a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and top officials to assess the situation and strategise the government’s next steps.

Describing the attack as a “heinous act,” PM Modi vowed justice, stating, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.”

(With agency inputs)