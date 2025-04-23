Does match-fixing count as crime? Supreme Court to decide in KPL case

Is it okay to fix a match? No!

Does it violate ethics? Yes

But should it be considered a criminal offence?

This is the question that the Supreme Court is set to consider while hearing an appeal filed in relation to match fixing charges in the Karnataka Premier League.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took cognisance of the matter on Tuesday and set July 22 as the date of hearing, while appointing Advocate Shivam Singh as amicus curiae in the case, reported Bar and Bench.

What's the case?

The case revolves around a few cricketers, including CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi, former Ranji trophy and IPL players, who were accused of fixing cricket matches in the 2018 season of Karnataka Premier League. They allegedly received ₹20 lakhs from bookies to bat slowly during the finals, which led the opposite team-Hubli Tigers to win, reported LiveLaw.

The Karnataka police invoked charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against them. However, the proceedings were later quashed by the Karnataka High Court.

While quashing the criminal proceedings against them, the high court said, "It is true that if a player indulges in match fixing, a general feeling will arise that he has cheated the lovers of the game. But, this general feeling does not give rise to an offence. The match fixing may indicate dishonesty, indiscipline and mental corruption of a player and for this purpose the BCCI is the authority to initiate disciplinary action."

"If the bye-laws of the BCCI provide for initiation of disciplinary action against a player, such an action is permitted but registration of an FIR on the ground that a crime punishable under section 420 IPC (cheating) has been committed, is not permitted. Even if the entire charge sheet averments are taken to be true on their face value, they do not constitute an offence," it added.

The Karnataka government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

Looking at previous cases, the BCCI has typically imposed bans and taken disciplinary action against cricketers found guilty of match-fixing. Now, the Supreme Court’s verdict could set an important precedent: Should unethical conduct in sport be treated as a criminal offence under Indian law, or should it remain within the purview of sporting bodies like the BCCI?