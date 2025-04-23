More flights, capped fares, food provided at Srinagar airport: Aviation min

"Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax," he added. Special flights announced from Srinagar The minister also confirmed that in addition to four special flights announced earlier, three more flights to Delhi were added for Wednesday. These include IndiGo flights 6E 3203 and 6E 3103, and a SpiceJet service scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. “We are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel for tourists from Srinagar,” the minister said in a post on X. “Strict instructions have been given to airline companies to avoid fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.”"Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax," he added.

Food, water provided at Srinagar airport

On-ground facilities have also been enhanced. Food and water are being provided at Srinagar airport, and an additional tent has been set up to accommodate those waiting for their flights. Between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 departures with a total of 3,337 passengers.

DGCA asks airlines to add more flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued directives to airlines to “take swift action” by adding more flights and maintaining seamless connectivity to major Indian cities. The DGCA stressed the importance of providing “uninterrupted” travel options for tourists wishing to exit the region.

Pahalgam attack hurts tourist boom in J-K

Aviation data from Cirium shows that Indian airlines currently operate 676 weekly flights to and from Srinagar, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. The sudden surge in demand post-attack has now prompted emergency measures to ease passenger movement and maintain public calm.