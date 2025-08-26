Navy's role goes beyond guarding to economic security, says Rajnath Singh

The role of Navy is not limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of the economic security as Indian energy requirements such as oil, natural gas depend on the security of the region to a great extent, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
On the Pahalgam terror attack in which Indian tourists were killed, the Defence minister said the country gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor,' a cross-border military offensive targeting terror havens in Pakistan.
After commissioning two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, here at the Eastern Naval Command, Singh said India never believes in aggressive expansionism and that the whole world knows that it never attacked any country first.
However, when there is an attack on its security, India knows how to respond.
"The geo-strategic situation here is such that it also has the ability to directly influence our economic development. Our energy requirements, oil, natural gas, all depend on the security of this region to a great extent. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not only limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of our national economic security," Singh said.
On the two new frigates, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will significantly enhance Indian Navy's strength, reach and resilience.
"Commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bhara. I can say with confidence that both these warships will prove to be a milestone in the country's security," he said.
The Indian Navy not only guards coastal areas, but also keeps peace and prosperity in the Indian ocean region, he added.
On the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh said terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion.
The attack on our innocent people was a challenge for us, but India gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor', he said.
India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to root out terror infrastructure.
"I want to say that the Operation Sindoor is not over, it is only on pause," the Defence minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
