IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh till Aug 30

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh from August 26 to 30 as a low-pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

The Met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema," said an official release.

The Met department predicted strong winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour (kmph) at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP on Tuesday and similar windy conditions at isolated places across the state with speeds up to 40 kmph until August 30.