Odisha govt nominates ex-CAG Girish Murmu, nine to Jagannath Temple panel

The Odisha government on Tuesday nominated 10 people, including former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu, to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC).

The appointments have been made under the provisions of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955), according to the notification issued by the Law department. The administration of Lord Jagannath's temple in Puri is under the Law department of the state government.

The Gajapati Maharaja, the titular king of Puri, Dibya Singh Deb, is the permanent chairman of the SJTMC. The SJTMC is considered the apex body of the 12th-century shrine, and the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), who is an IAS officer, is the secretary of the SJTMC.