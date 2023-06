Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s, asked a New York court to intervene in its dispute with lenders owed more than $1 billion, claiming a group of distressed-debt investors manufactured a fake debt crisis to extort money from the education-technology firm. In a lawsuit filed Monday — the same day the company refused to make a $40 million interest payment — Byju’s argued that it hasn’t violated its US debt contract, as an agent for the lenders claims. The agent declared a default and demanded immediate repayment of the loan. Byju’s asked the court to dismiss the default. Read more...

India to have 87% EVs by 2047 with policy boost: FICCI-YES Bank report

India will have 87 per cent electric vehicle (EV) penetration in new vehicle sales and 85 per cent localisation of the XEV value chain by 2047, the FICCI-YES Bank report’s on e-mobility said on Tuesday.





Nasscom releases normative guidelines on generative artificial intelligence “The projected segment-wise penetration is 91 per cent for three-wheelers, 90 per cent for two-wheelers, 79 per cent for passenger vehicles, and 67 per cent for buses by 2047,” FICCI-YES Bank report ‘India@2047: Electric Mobility’ said. Read more...



Centre not looking at any 'tailored incentives' as of now for Tesla: Report Amid rapidly growing technological advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and calls for its regulation, industry body Nasscom on Tuesday released normative guidelines that may act as common standards and protocols for researchers, developers, and users of the technology. Key recommendations include having an internal oversight for the lifecycle of AI solutions and public disclosure of all technical, non-proprietary information about the development process, as well as of data and algorithm sources used for modelling the solution. Read more...



Online economy to become twice the size of IT services by 2030: Report The union government is not looking at extending any tailor-made incentives to US-based electric car maker Tesla as of now, though states are free to offer concessions to the company, sources said. They also said that the company is talking about building a complete supply chain in the long run as they are showing keen interest in India. Read more...