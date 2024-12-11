Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Naxalite killed in encounter, 2 DRGs injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Naxalite killed in encounter, 2 DRGs injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel also sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites during the same operation

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime
Operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Bijapur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Two security personnel also sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites during the same operation, they said. The gunfight took place in a forest of Munga village under Gangloor police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official here said.  The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam, company no. 2 commander Vella and other leaders along with 30-40 cadres in Munga area, he said. The exchange of fire broke out when the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, he said.  After the gunfight stopped, the body of a Naxalite, one 9 mm pistol, one IED, six remote switches used to trigger IEDs and other Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot, he said. "During the operation, the Naxalites triggered a blast causing minor injuries to two DRG personnel," he said. The injured security personnel have been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway in the area.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur leaves 2 ITBP jawans injured

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Amit Shah's ultimatum to naxals: 'Surrender or face all-out operation soon'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600; Banks drag, FMCG, Auto gain

Ruling NDA MPs term notice against VP Dhankhar politically motivated

Topics :Naxals attackNaxalnaxalitesNaxal encounterChhattisgarh

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story