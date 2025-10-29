Home / India News / NCERT, IIT-Madras ink MoU to boost educational research, tech integration

"This collaboration represents a significant step toward realising the vision of NEP 2020 by harnessing technology for accessible and inclusive education," said NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed an MoU with the Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) to promote technological innovation and collaborative research in education, officials said.

The collaboration seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to improve access, inclusivity and quality across the educational ecosystem, they added.

"This collaborative effort is important for realising the vision and goals of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the new National Curriculum Framework. All the books need to be digital and made available in 22 scheduled languages to support education in children's mother tongue," said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar said that IIT Madras is one of the IT champions and increasingly content needs to be developed on gamification, animation, videos and extended reality, among others.

"Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) needs to be brought in, and the creation of good pedagogical and technological tools needs to be developed to support the design and use of lesson plans and assessments using AI tools and addressing future skills," he said.

Through this partnership NCERT and IIT-Madras will collaborate in key focus areas, including development and dissemination of high-quality educational content; Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers; Technology integration and AI/ML-enabled learning solutions; Collaborative research, big data management and analytics and promotion of multilingual and inclusive learning platforms  "This collaboration represents a significant step toward realising the vision of NEP 2020 by harnessing technology for accessible and inclusive education," said NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

