The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed an MoU with the Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) to promote technological innovation and collaborative research in education, officials said.

The collaboration seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to improve access, inclusivity and quality across the educational ecosystem, they added.

"This collaborative effort is important for realising the vision and goals of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the new National Curriculum Framework. All the books need to be digital and made available in 22 scheduled languages to support education in children's mother tongue," said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.