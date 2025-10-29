Air purifier sales surge as Delhi-NCR battles severe air pollution

With Delhi-NCR in the grip of severe air pollution, sales of air purifiers have spiked and the number of enquiries gone up, especially after Diwali.

The air-purifier category, which is yet to achieve a scale and expand beyond metropolitan areas, routinely witnesses a spike in sales around Diwali, when the AQI (air quality index) worsens.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning but remained in the "poor" category with an overall AQI of 273, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 294 at 4 pm, a marginal drop from Monday's reading of 301, which fell under the "very poor" category.

Demand for air purifiers picked up sharply from early October, ahead of Diwali. We have seen strong traction across omnichannel platforms, with retail continuing to play a pivotal role in driving offtake, Eureka Forbes Chief Growth Officer Anurag Kumar told PTI. Eureka Forbes has witnessed a high double-digit year-on-year growth for air purifiers driven largely by increasing pollution levels and heightened consumer awareness, he said. Besides air purifiers, sales of filters have also gone up as users are replacing them after completion of the cycle. ALSO READ: Delhi's cloud-seeding trial put on hold today due to 'low moisture' Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said sales of air purifiers and filters witnessed a significant surge during the festive months in India, coinciding with the deterioration in air quality.

The alarming levels of pollution, especially in the northern regions, create a sense of urgency among consumers to protect their health, he said. During festive seasons we have seen the air purifier industry sales increase by 30-40 per cent as consumers are more conscious of indoor air quality and well-being, Gupta said. A report from Markets & Data suggests the Indian air purifier market is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.23 per cent during FY2026-FY2033, growing from $ 151.52 million to $ 381.37 million, owing to increasing air pollution, heightened health awareness, and rapid urbanisation. With pollution levels continuing to rise, it's important for families to take proactive steps to protect themselves from smog and invisible pollutants. Choosing an air purifier is an effective way to provide cleaner air at home during this time, said Alex Hudson, Dyson Engineer.

British tech firm Dyson operates in the premium segment of air purifiers in the Indian market. Even when the demand for air purifiers is increasing, manufacturers are undertaking marketing initiatives in order to cash in on the trend with companies like Eureka Forbes going for Influencer Campaigns with personalised and relatable stories. Besides campaigns in print media focussed on real time AQI values, it is also placing smoke chambers in stores showcasing demos of products. We continue to see growing consumer preference for smart air purifiers that can monitor and display indoor air quality (PM 2.5 levels) via smartphone apps, said Kumar of Eureka Forbes.

However, Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan raised doubt over the air purifier to evolve as a category as it does not provide a complete solution. There is a complete filtration system built in to the room air conditioner. So our view has been that the air purifier market in India is negligible, and it will never grow, he said. Moreover, its utility is for around 20 days and for the rest of year it lies on the floor occupying space in the house, Thiagarajan noted. Blue Star also has some air purifiers in the market but according to Thiagarajan, its contribution in topline is miniscule.