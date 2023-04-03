Home / India News / NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

NCERT has revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on Mughal empire. The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country

New Delhi
NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on Mughal empire. The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country.

From Classs 12, chapters related to 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)' have been removed from the History book 'Themes of Indian History-Part 2'.

Similarly, NCERT will remove some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks too.

As per NCERT, all the changes made will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024.

Along with History and Hindi textbooks, 12th class Civics book has also been revised. Two chapters titled, 'American Hegemony in World Politics' and 'The Cold War Era' have been removed from the book.

Continuing with the changes, two chapters namely, 'Rise of Popular Movements' and 'Era of One Party Dominance' from the Class 12th textbook 'Indian Politics after Independence' have also been removed.

Changes have been made in Class 10th and 11th textbooks as well, such as chapters on 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges of Democracy' have been removed from Class 10th book 'Democratic Politics-2'.

Chapters such as 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Clash of Cultures', and 'Industrial Revolution' have been dropped from Class 11th textbook 'Themes in World History'.

Confirming these changes, senior officials said that the new syllabus and textbooks have been updated from this year and are being implemented in various schools.

--IANS

gcb/fs/uk/

Topics :NCERTStudents

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Also Read

NCERT stalls National Talent Search Examination scheme till further order

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum: Panel

UGC prepares to conduct undergraduate exams in 12 Indian languages

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Uttarakhand Waqf board to introduce NCERT syllabus, dress code in madrasas

Congress youth wing launches postcard campaign to seek 3 answers from PM

Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over Ram Navami clashes

K'taka CM hits back at Randeep Surjewala on his '420 Bommai govt' comment

India logs 3,641 new Covid infections, 20,219 active cases; 11 deaths

BrahMos accidental firing a case of policy failure: Sacked Wing Commander

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story