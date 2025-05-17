NCP (SP) leader Patil seeks relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rain

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil on Saturday expressed concern over farmers facing losses due to unseasonal rains and demanded immediate assistance for those affected.

Patil said crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in several parts of the state, and the weather department has forecast more showers in the coming days.

"The state is experiencing heavy unseasonal rainfall, with hailstorms reported in several regions. This has caused significant crop damage, and the meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in the coming days. I urge the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected farmers," he said in a statement.

He cited a tragic incident in Manora, Washim district, where a farmer's produce was washed away in the downpour.

Patil demanded that the government take swift action to provide relief and support to the affected farmers.