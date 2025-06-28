NCW chair writes to Bengal chief secy over Kolkata law college gangrape

The National Commission for Women has written to the chief secretary of West Bengal directing urgent action in the South Kolkata gang-rape case and the state police's cooperation for a meeting between a member of the rights panel and the survivor and her family.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar termed the incident "grave" and said it had "shaken public conscience". The women's rights panel took suo motu cognizance of the case on Friday.

It has expressed deep concern for the safety, dignity, and well-being of the survivor and stressed the need for a swift institutional response.

In her letter to the chief secretary, Rahatkar directed that the state police must fully cooperate with NCW member Archana Mujumdar, who has been deputed to meet the survivor and her family. ALSO READ: 'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape The commission has also sought an immediate and confidential internal medical examination of the survivor and asked that both internal and external medical reports be submitted to the NCW within three days. Further, the commission has urged the state to ensure strong safety and security arrangements for the survivor and her family. The law student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute inside the college building in south Kolkata on June 25 evening following which the police arrested three.