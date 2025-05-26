Home / India News / NDA CM conclave backs Operation Sindoor, praises PM Modi and armed forces

NDA CM conclave backs Operation Sindoor, praises PM Modi and armed forces

The NDA CM conclave saw the participation of 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states

The resolution was passed with a full majority during the meeting, and the strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan's terror hideouts were praised | (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
The National Democratic Alliance passed a resoltion in the favour of the Operation Sindoor at the CM Conclave held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presented a resolution , which was approved by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The NDA CM conclave saw the participation of 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states.

The resolution discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills and the heroic deeds of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

The resolution was passed with a full majority during the meeting, and the strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan's terror hideouts were praised. The proposal also discussed the work being done under PM Modi's leadership towards 'Sashakt Bharat, Samarth Bharat, and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The NDA CM conclave included a significant discussion on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975. Leaders resolved to mark the anniversary in remembrance of the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a period that exposed citizens to widespread political turmoil and suppression of civil liberties.

The government had announced in 2024, that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency, which stands as a stark chapter in the nation's history.

Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.

The legacy of the Emergency continues to serve as a reminder of the fragility of democratic freedoms and the necessity of safeguarding them against authoritarian tendencies.

Meanwhile, leaders at the conclave also passed two key resolutions: one applauding the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, and another supporting the ongoing caste census initiative.

The NDA CM's conclave included big names such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Topics :Narendra ModiNational Democratic AllianceNDAOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

