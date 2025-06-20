NDMC to host International Yoga Day events at 8 spots in Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June by organising mass yoga sessions at eight iconic locations in the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The sessions, scheduled from 6:00 am to 8:00 am, will follow the 2025 theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, which promotes holistic well-being and environmental consciousness.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the Mass Yoga Protocol Programme will be held at the lawn at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, the south lawn of Kartavya Path, IAS Residential Complex in New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel in Laxmi Bai Nagar, Central Park in Connaught Place, and Pandara Park.

Local residents, government officials and members of the general public have been invited to participate. NDMC officials noted that the yoga sessions aim to encourage citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, highlighting its role in promoting resilience, mental balance and environmental stewardship. Global celebrations to mark Yoga Day’s 10th anniversary India will host yoga events in 1,300 cities around the world on Saturday to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY), reflecting the country’s cultural heritage and soft power, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) confirmed. Speaking about the global outreach, ICCR Director General K Nandini Singla said, “On the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga, we will practically cover every country in the world where yoga events are being organised. In some countries like the US, we are hosting multiple events across various cities.”

ALSO READ: India to organise Yoga Day events in 191 countries on Jun 21: ICCR According to the ICCR, yoga sessions will be conducted in 191 countries on 21 June, with over 2,000 events planned at 1,300 different venues. PM Modi to lead record-setting event in Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a landmark Yoga Day event organised by the Andhra Pradesh government along a 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram. More than 300,000 participants are expected to take part in the session. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the programme—scheduled from 6:30 am to 8:00 am—aims to gain global recognition and set multiple records, including a Guinness World Record.

The state government is mobilising large-scale participation not only in Visakhapatnam but also through simultaneous yoga activities across Andhra Pradesh on 21 June. Delhi government joins in with yoga at 11 major locations Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the capital will host International Yoga Day events at 11 major locations. She called on Delhi residents to embrace yoga as a way of life. “For the first time in Delhi, International Yoga Day is being organised at 11 major places, in which Delhiites are excited to participate,” Gupta posted on X. “This is the first occasion when, on behalf of the Delhi government, I myself, my cabinet colleagues, all MPs, MLAs and officers will participate together in a historic event of yoga,” she wrote, noting that the event echoes the Prime Minister’s message of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.