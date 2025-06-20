Home / India News / Over 230k traffic challans issued to e-rickshaw drivers till June 15

Over 230k traffic challans issued to e-rickshaw drivers till June 15

Improper parking, 'No Entry' violations, licence issues top the list; traffic police have impounded nearly 1,260 registered e-rickshaws



Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Police have issued more than 230,000 challans to e-rickshaw drivers in the national capital between January 1 and June 15 this year. The challans have been issued for improper parking, violation of entry after restricted timings, and licence-related offences, officials told news agency PTI on June 21.
 
An analysis of Delhi Traffic Police data showed that a total of 230,617 challans were issued to e-rickshaw drivers for various offences, including 212,478 on-the-spot challans and 18,139 notices sent based on camera surveillance, the officials said.
 
The traffic police have impounded nearly 1,260 registered e-rickshaws for various violations such as drunk driving, non-production of documents, and other serious offences.
 
In Delhi, e-rickshaws—electric vehicles that can carry up to six passengers—mainly serve last-mile connectivity needs, complementing the metro, which is a key mode of mass public transport. 
 
Parking violations dominate
 
The highest number of on-the-spot challans were issued for improper or obstructive parking, with 140,776 violations recorded by traffic officials on the ground. These include e-rickshaws parked in no-parking zones, blocking main roads, obstructing traffic movement, and creating traffic congestion in busy localities.
 
Improper parking also topped the list of camera-based challans, with 16,968 violations recorded.
 
Unsafe and reckless driving
 
  • 33,597 challans were issued for driving during ‘No Entry’ hours
  • 7,286 for allowing unauthorised persons to operate the vehicle
  • 3,749 drivers were caught driving on the wrong side, along with 997 violations caught on camera
  • 1,190 for jumping red lights
  • 4,657 for obstructive or dangerous driving
 
Document-related violations
 
  • 13,962 for driving without a licence
  • 4,649 cases of operating without valid insurance
  • 1,492 for driving without a fitness certificate
  • 1,120 for advertisements on vehicles
  • 77 for defective number plates
Traffic police focus on road safety
 
“Traffic rule violations, especially in busy areas, lead to serious congestion and other issues. We are committed to raise both awareness and take strict action so that all road users, including e-rickshaw drivers, follow the rules and help keep traffic smooth,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary.
 
Emphasising that even small traffic violations can lead to bigger issues, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) Satyavir Singh Katara said the top priority of police is road safety. 
 
“Our teams are on the ground every day using cameras, enforcement, and public support to make Delhi’s roads safer and better for all,” he added.
 
Echoing the same views, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said, “When e-rickshaws or other vehicles flout traffic rules, it causes problems like traffic jams and sometimes even accidents. We are issuing challans and taking strict action to prevent such incidents.” 
Challans Issued to E-Rickshaw Drivers (Jan 1 – June 15, 2025)
 
Offence On-the-Spot Challans Camera-Based Challans Total
Improper / Obstructive Parking 140,776 16,968 157,744
Driving during ‘No Entry’ hours 33,597 33,597
Driving without Licence 13,962 13,962
Allowing unauthorised person to drive 7,286 7,286
Dangerous / Obstructive Driving 4,657 4,657
No Valid Insurance 4,649 4,649
Driving Against Traffic Flow 3,749 997 4,746
No Fitness Certificate 1,492 1,492
Jumping Red Light 1,190 1,190
Unauthorized Advertisements on Vehicle 1,120 1,120
Defective Number Plates --- 77
Total 212,478 18,139 230,617
 
 

Topics :Delhi Traffic PoliceE-rickshawsauto rickshawTraffic violationTraffic safety

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

