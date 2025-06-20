Over 230k traffic challans issued to e-rickshaw drivers till June 15

- 33,597 challans were issued for driving during ‘No Entry’ hours
- 7,286 for allowing unauthorised persons to operate the vehicle
- 3,749 drivers were caught driving on the wrong side, along with 997 violations caught on camera
- 1,190 for jumping red lights
- 4,657 for obstructive or dangerous driving
- 13,962 for driving without a licence
- 4,649 cases of operating without valid insurance
- 1,492 for driving without a fitness certificate
- 1,120 for advertisements on vehicles
- 77 for defective number plates
|Offence
|On-the-Spot Challans
|Camera-Based Challans
|Total
|Improper / Obstructive Parking
|140,776
|16,968
|157,744
|Driving during ‘No Entry’ hours
|33,597
|—
|33,597
|Driving without Licence
|13,962
|—
|13,962
|Allowing unauthorised person to drive
|7,286
|—
|7,286
|Dangerous / Obstructive Driving
|4,657
|—
|4,657
|No Valid Insurance
|4,649
|—
|4,649
|Driving Against Traffic Flow
|3,749
|997
|4,746
|No Fitness Certificate
|1,492
|—
|1,492
|Jumping Red Light
|1,190
|—
|1,190
|Unauthorized Advertisements on Vehicle
|1,120
|—
|1,120
|Defective Number Plates
|—
|---
|77
|Total
|212,478
|18,139
|230,617
