ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) during search operations at 37 locations across Delhi on Wednesday — under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the ‘Delhi classroom construction scam’ — recovered 322 bank passbooks.

These were linked to mule accounts opened in the names of labourers and were used to divert government funds under the guise of legitimate transactions.

“Furthermore, forged letterheads of various private contractors and shell entities, which were used to generate fake procurement records and fictitious purchase bills, were found and seized. Evidences relating to fake invoices submitted to Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) departments, showing inflated or entirely bogus claims, were found and seized,” said a press statement by the ED.