Home / India News / Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police

Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police

The Shimla SP further informed that the department is monitoring the traffic with CCTV and drone

The tourists are rushing for winter carnival and New Year celebrations in the hills here in Himachal Pradesh (Photo: X @SukhuSukhvinder)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited Shimla on Christmas and around 80,000 to one lakh tourists are expected for New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said.

"On the pattern of Christmas and winter carnivals, we will manage the same for December 31st. We had nearly 1.5 lakh tourists on Christmas and we are expecting 80,000 to one lakh people and nearly 2,50,000 vehicles on year-end," Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the capital city of Shimla, during the past 10 to 11 days, we have recorded 1,60,000 vehicle movements through the Shoghi Barrier. We have nearly 3 lakh locals, and we are also welcoming tourists. We have planned a one-minute traffic plan as per our potential and the results are positive and on the internal road we have allowed free movement," he added.

The Shimla SP further informed that the department is monitoring the traffic with CCTV and drone.

"We have made arrangements at the main tourist points in Shimla, the Ridge, Kufri, Narkanda and other places. We have CCTV and drone monitoring for both traffic conjunction and also the human movements. We are trying to ensure security, safety and traffic arrangements, and we are guiding the tourists also," he said.

The tourists are rushing for winter carnival and New Year celebrations in the hills here in Himachal Pradesh.

"This new year we have come here with the hope of snowfall. The mountain view is very good. Due to the tourist inflow, it is taking a long but we are enjoying it," Gulshan, a tourist from Noida said.

The tourists also said that due to overcrowding, hotels are charging three times higher.

"We faced problems in getting hotels due to the tourist rush here. It was disappointing that we got three times higher prices of the hotels. We enjoyed it and we are exploring more stations here," Anchal, a tourist from UP said.

Also Read

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

International Mountain Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

Magh Mela in 2024 will be held in 800 hectares area in Prayagraj: CM Yogi

New Delhi: Lady Hardinge Hospital reserves 48 beds for Covid patients

India becoming economically powerful under PM Modi: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New YearShimlaHimachal PradeshPolice

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story