Magh Mela in 2024 will be held in 800 hectares area in Prayagraj: CM Yogi

CM Yogi further informed that a drainage pipeline is currently under installation in the fair area to facilitate proper drainage

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that for the first time the 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj next month will be held in an area of 800 hectares.

"I have inspected the entire system here along with my fellow ministers. This time Magh Mela will be something special. Especially after 500 years, the consecration program of Lord Ram's idol is going to be held on January 22 at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Due to this a large number of devotees are likely to come to Prayagraj also. For the first time, the work of expanding the Magh Mela to an area of 800 hectares has been done. Six sectors have been created," he told reporters after the inspection.

CM Yogi further informed that a drainage pipeline is currently under installation in the fair area to facilitate proper drainage. Besides, arrangements are being made to install more than 18,000 LED street lights to ensure proper lighting. Keeping in view the cleanliness and convenience of the devotees, over 21,000 toilets are being constructed throughout the entire fair area.

"Expectations from around the world are associated with the Mahakumbh of 2025. This presents a golden opportunity for us to showcase ourselves to the world. The upcoming Kumbh will showcase the cultural grandeur of India to the world," the CM said.

The CM added that officials have also been given instructions to ensure proper traffic and parking arrangements. District administration will ensure that there is no traffic congestion in the city during the Magh Mela.

He also stated that the entire event will last about two months and will include six major bathing days. He underscored the need for enhanced coordination among all participating organisations to effectively organise the grand Magh Mela. "By providing top-notch facilities to the devotees in Magh Mela, we will be successful in conveying the message of cleanliness and 'Bhavya Kumbh'.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshPrayagraj

