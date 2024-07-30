Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nearly 3 mn dog bite cases reported in 2023, 286 persons died: Govt

The number of anti-rabies shots for dog bite cases during the year 2023 was 46,54,398 as reported by National Centre for Disease Control

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued various advisories for the public and local authorises for management of dogs.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
Nearly 3.05 million cases of dog bites were reported during 2023 leading to death of 286 persons, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"As per the data captured in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total 30,43,339 number of dog bite cases reported during 2023. During the year, 286 persons died due to dog bite," Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The number of anti-rabies shots for dog bite cases during the year 2023 was 46,54,398 as reported by National Centre for Disease Control.

The health ministry has been implementing the National Rabies Control Programme since the 12th five-year plan in all states/Union Territories, except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, to prevent and control rabies in the country.

"Further, dog population management is one of the key functions for controlling dog bite cases. In this regard, many local bodies are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme and Anti Rabies Vaccination for which the Central Government has framed Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023," Singh said.

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued various advisories for the public and local authorises for management of dogs and responsible pet parent ships.

"The Central Government is also providing funds to the State Government under assistant to State for control of Animal Diseases. The State Government can also utilize fund for Rabies vaccination," he added.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

