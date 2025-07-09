'Needs huge investment': Delhi HC declines plea for virtual CIC hearings

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the Central Information Commission (CIC) to conduct virtual hearings underscoring "huge infrastructural investment".

The bench's remarks came on a petition field by journalists who sought to attend the proceedings of the CIC through the physical and virtual modes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed them to approach the CIC with regards to physical hearing, noting that there was already an order by the commission in that regard.

On the point of virtual hearing, the bench told the petitioners to move the Supreme Court where the issue relating to such facility before the commission was pending.