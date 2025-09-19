Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

The Odisha government on Friday approved 25 industrial projects to be built at a cost of Rs 4,739 crore, officials said.

The projects were approved during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

These projects are likely to create 25,200 jobs in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati districts.

The latest approvals cover 13 key sectors, including textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, cold storage and capital goods.

In a statement, the state government said, driven by dynamic governance, strategic foresight, and a robust policy framework that champions ease of doing business, Odisha is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination in India.