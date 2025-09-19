Home / India News / Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

The projects were approved during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja

Industry
These projects are likely to create 25,200 jobs in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati districts.
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government on Friday approved 25 industrial projects to be built at a cost of Rs 4,739 crore, officials said.

The projects were approved during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

These projects are likely to create 25,200 jobs in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati districts.

The latest approvals cover 13 key sectors, including textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, cold storage and capital goods.

In a statement, the state government said, driven by dynamic governance, strategic foresight, and a robust policy framework that champions ease of doing business, Odisha is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

SC to hear plea against Madras HC order on relocation of historic tomb

Scuffle breaks out in Mumbai as iPhone 17 launch draws early-morning crowds

Topics :Odisha industryinfrastructure projects

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story