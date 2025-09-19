Home / India News / 19 sexual harassment cases reported in colleges, univ in Odisha: Minister

19 sexual harassment cases reported in colleges, univ in Odisha: Minister

In all, 19 sexual harassment complaints have been filed in different colleges and universities across the state in 2024, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.

human trafficking, harassment, children violence
Out of the 19 cases, three were amicably settled, while the accused faculty was transferred in two cases, suspended in one and terminated in another, Suraj added. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Replying to a question by BJD legislator Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, the minister said the complaints have been lodged by women students in government degree colleges, non-government aided degree colleges and public universities of the state in the past year.

He said two cases each were reported in Utkal University, RD Women's University, Government Autonomous CollegeRourkela, BJB Autonomous CollegeBhubaneswar and Choudwar College.

One case each was reported in FM Autonomous College (Balasore), Panchayat Degree College (Bargarh), Anchal Degree College (Padampur), Abhimanyu Samant Singhar Degree College (Balia), SSD College (Gurudijhatia), Athamalik College, Dharanidhar University, Berhampur University and GM University, he said.

Out of the 19 cases, three were amicably settled, while the accused faculty was transferred in two cases, suspended in one and terminated in another, Suraj added.

Similarly, FIRs have been lodged in connection with two such complaints reported from the Government Autonomous College (Rourkela), the minister said.

Informing about the self-immolation by a 20-year-old woman student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, Suraj said immediately after the incident, the government had placed both the accused and the principal under suspension.

He added that a three-member committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the director, higher education, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

An FIR has been lodged and the matter is being investigated by the crime branch, he said.

In another written reply, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said complaints of harassment by teachers, headmasters or principals have been received from 20 schools in 14 districts over the last one-and-a-half years.

Gond said 32 girl students had lodged complaints, following which the government suspended 19 teachers, including two principals and a headmaster.

Of the remaining cases, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in three, while instructions have been issued to proceed with action in another, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

