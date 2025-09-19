19 sexual harassment cases reported in colleges, univ in Odisha: Minister

In all, 19 sexual harassment complaints have been filed in different colleges and universities across the state in 2024, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question by BJD legislator Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, the minister said the complaints have been lodged by women students in government degree colleges, non-government aided degree colleges and public universities of the state in the past year.

He said two cases each were reported in Utkal University, RD Women's University, Government Autonomous CollegeRourkela, BJB Autonomous CollegeBhubaneswar and Choudwar College.

One case each was reported in FM Autonomous College (Balasore), Panchayat Degree College (Bargarh), Anchal Degree College (Padampur), Abhimanyu Samant Singhar Degree College (Balia), SSD College (Gurudijhatia), Athamalik College, Dharanidhar University, Berhampur University and GM University, he said.

Out of the 19 cases, three were amicably settled, while the accused faculty was transferred in two cases, suspended in one and terminated in another, Suraj added. Similarly, FIRs have been lodged in connection with two such complaints reported from the Government Autonomous College (Rourkela), the minister said. Informing about the self-immolation by a 20-year-old woman student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, Suraj said immediately after the incident, the government had placed both the accused and the principal under suspension. He added that a three-member committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the director, higher education, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.