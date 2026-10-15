Home / India News / Neet-PG 2026: SC seeks Centre's response on answer key transparency plea

Neet-PG 2026: SC seeks Centre's response on answer key transparency plea

Plea seeks access to questions and answer options shown to each candidate, their responses and the correct answers, arguing that the current system limits independent verification of evaluation

NEET-PG, NEET, Doctors, NEET PG
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (Neet PG) 2026 was conducted on August 30
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking transparency in the answer key and response disclosure process for Neet-PG 2026.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the National Medical Commission and others while tagging the petition with pending pleas.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Democratic Medical Association and others seeking access to the actual questions and answer options shown to each candidate during the exam, along with their recorded responses and the correct answers.

The petitioners said the current system does not allow candidates to independently check whether their answers have been correctly evaluated.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (Neet PG) 2026 was conducted on August 30, with a supplementary re-exam held on September 5 for candidates who were affected by a technical disruption at a Jaipur centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NEETNEET examsSupreme Court

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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