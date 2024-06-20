NEET-UG 2024 row deepens as 4 arrested confess to question paper leak

The controversy surrounding irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has escalated dramatically, as four individuals recently arrested in Bihar have confessed to their involvement in leaking the exam's question paper, reported NDTV.

Last week, widespread student protests erupted across the country following allegations of a NEET-UG 2024 paper leak and the contentious awarding of grace marks to more than 1,500 candidates. Although the grace marks were scrapped, sparking relief among students who were offered a re-test, the Education Minister vehemently denied any claims of a paper leak.

The arrested men from Bihar include Anurag Yadav, an aspiring student; Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer at the Danapur municipal council; and two accomplices named Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand.

In their confession to Bihar police, they admitted to receiving the exam questions a day before the test and memorising them. Anurag Yadav recounted, "I was made to read and memorise it at night. When I went for the exam, I found the same questions which I had memorized correctly. After the exam, the police came and caught me, and I confessed my crime."

Yadavendu disclosed that Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand assured him of their ability to procure leaked exam papers for a hefty sum of Rs 30-32 lakh per candidate to clear NEET.

"I agreed and told them I have four boys [who need help in passing the exam]. On June 4 night, I took them with me and Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand gave them the question paper. Out of greed, I had also asked them for Rs 40 lakh each instead of Rs 30 lakh," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

His involvement came to light when police found incriminating evidence, including admit cards for the students, during a routine vehicle check the following day.

The NEET-UG 2024 exam, which saw nearly 2.4 million participants appear for undergraduate medical seats on May 5, encountered further controversy. Results were announced a full 10 days ahead of schedule amidst the backdrop of alleged leaks and irregular grace mark allocations affecting over 1,500 students.

The issue has not only sparked public outcry but has also become politically charged, with Opposition parties accusing the government of negligence and corruption. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised BJP-governed states, calling them the "epicentre of paper leaks."

On the other hand, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rebutted these claims, saying that there was no evidence of rigging while accusing the Opposition of spreading lies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, presiding over a series of petitions concerning the exam irregularities, issued stern directives to the National Testing Agency (NTA), emphasising equitable treatment for all candidates involved.