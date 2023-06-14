Home / India News / Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said he has set an ambitious target to further enhance Delhi's water production capacity to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years as the government is taking radical steps to tackle the problem, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

In 2015, Delhi's water production stood at 850 million gallons per day (MGD). It has now increased to 1,000 MGD, he said at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal said he has set an ambitious target to further enhance Delhi's water production capacity to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD.

Once this goal is achieved, Delhiites will no longer face water shortages, he added.

To accomplish this, the government plans to install tubewells in areas with high water-tables, enabling the extraction of water on a large scale. Additionally, an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water, the chief minister said.

The recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis (RO) plants before being supplied to households, he said.

To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment, all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades, aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management, the CM said.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Ukraine crisis can be resolved only through dialogue, diplomacy: Modi

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Bihar cabinet increases development fund for MLAs, MLCs to Rs 4 cr

LIVE: ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

India's frequent internet shutdowns hurt its most impoverished, says report

ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

Sudhansh Pant named new health secy, Chanchal Kumar to be aviation secy

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Water crisisAAP government

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story