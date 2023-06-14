Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years as the government is taking radical steps to tackle the problem, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

In 2015, Delhi's water production stood at 850 million gallons per day (MGD). It has now increased to 1,000 MGD, he said at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal said he has set an ambitious target to further enhance Delhi's water production capacity to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD.

Once this goal is achieved, Delhiites will no longer face water shortages, he added.

To accomplish this, the government plans to install tubewells in areas with high water-tables, enabling the extraction of water on a large scale. Additionally, an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water, the chief minister said.

The recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis (RO) plants before being supplied to households, he said.

To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment, all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades, aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management, the CM said.