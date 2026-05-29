NEET uncertainty drives surge in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

Amid uncertainty over this year's NEET exam following alleged irregularities and the subsequent cancelleation of the test, medical aspirants are turning to engineering courses, with enrolment for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions crossing 250,000.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate BE and BTech. courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.

According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 250,000 and it is expected to touch 300,000", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.