Heatwave to ease as IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across India

Large parts of north India are set to witness a sharp fall in temperatures after days of intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across several states on Friday and in the coming days.

The weather office said maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to fall by 6-8 degrees Celsius until the weekend, bringing gradual relief from the severe heat that gripped the region through much of May.

The shift comes as thunderstorm activity intensifies across north, east and central India under the influence of western disturbances and multiple cyclonic circulations.

Massive cloud band builds up across India Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DS early Friday showed a vast cloud band stretching across north, central and eastern India, indicating widespread thunderstorm activity over the region. The widespread cloud band and thunderstorm activity are being driven by a combination of weather systems, including an active western disturbance over the Himalayan region, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining areas, and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal that have significantly increased humidity and atmospheric instability across north and central India. Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely across several states The IMD has warned of widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across large parts of the country.

Northwest India is likely to witness the most intense weather activity, with Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan expected to see strong thunderstorms and squally winds. The IMD has also forecast hailstorm activity over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while dust storm conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In east India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall. The northeast is expected to remain under a prolonged wet spell, with heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern hill states over the next few days.

South peninsular India is also likely to witness widespread rainfall activity, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Heatwave conditions likely to ease gradually According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to reduce across many parts of northwest and central India as cloud cover and rain activity increase. However, heatwave conditions may still persist over some parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said temperatures across northwest India are likely to dip sharply before gradually rising again early next week. Delhi weather forecast Delhi, which was sweltering under intense heat over the past few weeks, breathed a sigh of relief after rain lashed the national capital on Thursday evening, bringing much-needed respite.