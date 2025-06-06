Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

The Delhi Police deported 71 foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas from Myanmar, and Nigerians, who were found staying illegally in the country, an official said on Friday.

In May alone, 71 such individuals -- 47 from Bangladesh, 17 Rohingyas from Myanmar and seven from Nigeria -- were apprehended by various police units of Dwarka and sent to a detention centre after being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Different units and police stations, including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla, launched coordinated operations to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the area.

The police said the crackdown was initiated based on a tip-off regarding people overstaying in India without valid visas or having entered the country illegally.