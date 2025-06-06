Home / India News / Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

Different units and police stations, including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla, launched coordinated operations to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the area

The police said the crackdown was initiated based on a tip-off regarding people overstaying in India without valid visas or having entered the country illegally. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
The Delhi Police deported 71 foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas from Myanmar, and Nigerians, who were found staying illegally in the country, an official said on Friday.

In May alone, 71 such individuals -- 47 from Bangladesh, 17 Rohingyas from Myanmar and seven from Nigeria -- were apprehended by various police units of Dwarka and sent to a detention centre after being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Different units and police stations, including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla, launched coordinated operations to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the area. 

The police said the crackdown was initiated based on a tip-off regarding people overstaying in India without valid visas or having entered the country illegally.

These persons were found residing or roaming in different areas of Dwarka district.

The largest number of deportations, 38, was made by the Special Staff, followed by 24 by the Uttam Nagar police station.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Chhawla police and the AATS deported six, two and one individual, respectively.

All of them were booked under relevant sections and sent to detention centres following FRRO orders, the police said.

Topics :DelhiDelhi PoliceBangladeshRohingyas in IndiaMyanmar

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

