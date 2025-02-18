Conflicting announcements caused New Delhi Railway stampede, finds inquiry

An inquiry report conducted by a Railway Protection Force officer has shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. According to the officer’s findings, confusion arose from conflicting announcements regarding the departure platform for a Kumbh Special train to Prayagraj, according to a report by The Indian Express. The incident occurred around 8.45 pm when an initial announcement informed passengers that the train to Mahakumbh would depart from platform number 12. However, shortly after, another announcement stated that the train would actually depart from platform number 16, triggering chaos among waiting passengers.

The report also revealed that a significant crowd was already gathered on platforms 14 and 15, where passengers were waiting to board the Magadh Express and Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, respectively. As the announcements were made, passengers rushed towards the foot-over-bridges connecting platforms 12, 13, 14, and 15, simultaneously with passengers descending from the bridges to board the other trains. The resulting congestion led to some individuals being pushed and falling, causing injuries, while others trampled over them in the chaos that followed.

Overcrowding on foot-over-bridges

According to the inquiry, after the Shiv Ganga Express departed from platform 12, a large crowd of passengers quickly gathered, resulting in overcrowding on the foot-over bridges. The station director, recognising the situation’s severity, ordered a halt to the sale of additional tickets to prevent further overcrowding.

In a statement to The Indian Express, Northern Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Upadhyay, explained that the initial confusion was caused by the assumption that the Prayagraj Express would arrive at platform 14, prompting a large number of passengers to gather there.

This group, consisting mostly of reserved ticket holders, was subsequently mixed with other passengers who had planned to board the train. To alleviate the situation, an additional train to Prayagraj was quickly arranged to depart from platform 12. However, the announcement led to a rush towards the staircases and foot-over bridges, ultimately causing the stampede.