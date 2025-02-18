Prayagraj water fails bathing standards during Maha Kumbh; key details

The quality of water at the confluence of river Ganga and Yamuna at Prayagraj, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh , is failing to meet the primary standards for bathing. The water has high levels of faecal coliform , the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday (February 17). A CPCB report dated February 3 mentioned that faecal coliform levels at all monitored locations were above the permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, indicating significant sewage contamination. The issue is particularly concerning as millions of devotees take ritual baths at the Sangam, especially on auspicious days, increasing bacterial concentrations in the water.

The findings were reviewed by an NGT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Expert Member A Senthil Vel. The tribunal is overseeing efforts to prevent sewage discharge into the rivers, ensuring water quality remains suitable for bathing.

Failure to comply with directives?

The tribunal also noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had failed to comply with an earlier directive to submit a comprehensive action taken report. Instead, the board provided only a covering letter along with certain water test results, which confirmed high faecal and total coliform levels at multiple locations.

Expressing concern over these violations, the NGT directed the Member Secretary of the UPPCB and other relevant state officials responsible for maintaining water quality in Prayagraj to appear virtually at the next hearing on February 19. The tribunal also granted one day for the Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel to review the CPCB report and respond.

Measures to improve water quality

To address water contamination, authorities launched multiple initiatives in November 2024, including shutting down industrial operations and diverting untreated sewage from reaching the rivers.

Industries in 23 districts were ordered to temporarily cease operations, while 34 untapped drains were redirected to temporary sewage treatment plants (STPs). According to UPPCB Chairperson Ravindra Pratap Singh, water quality as of January 7 was within safe limits for bathing.

Additionally, over 6,000 cusecs of fresh water are being released from the Narora Dam in Bulandshahr into the Ganga to dilute pollutants. Officials have stated that more water will be released if required.

Cleaning efforts intensified

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has deployed trash skimmer machines to remove floating waste from the Ganga and Yamuna. Each day, these machines extract 10 to 15 tonnes of waste, including plastic, floral offerings, coconuts, and discarded items. Initially, a single machine was used, but a second was purchased to double the cleaning capacity. The skimmers operate along a 4-km stretch from the Sangam to the boat club.

To further enhance cleanliness, a dedicated team of "Ganga Sevadoots" has been stationed at various ghats. These volunteers work in rotational shifts, collecting and disposing of ritual waste every two hours to maintain river purity.

Daily water quality monitoring is being conducted by the Pollution Control Board, with officials testing samples from different ghats to ensure pollution levels remain under control. Authorities have also established a 200-km temporary drainage system to channel greywater to treatment facilities.

Advanced waste management technology in use

Authorities are employing technology from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to manage human waste and greywater effectively. UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh stated that no untreated sewage would be allowed to enter the Ganga, with temporary treatment measures in place for all intercepted drains.

As part of the Maha Kumbh preparations, strict regulations have been imposed to prevent pollution. The festival grounds have been declared plastic-free zones, with a complete ban on single-use plastics. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage pilgrims to dispose of waste responsibly in designated bins.

Rs 1,600 cr allocated for water and waste management

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 1,600 crore out of the Rs 7,000 crore Maha Kumbh budget specifically for water and waste management. This includes investments in sewage treatment, waste disposal, and advanced pollution control technology.

In addition, to promote a plastic-free Maha Kumbh, the "One Plate, One Bag" campaign has been introduced. Launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal, the initiative encourages the use of cloth bags and reusable steel plates instead of disposable plastic items.

Officials assure river is safe for bathing

Despite concerns over water quality, Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Maha Kumbh Mela, assured that the river remains safe for religious immersion.

"A team from the Pollution Control Board is conducting daily sample testing at different ghats, and the levels are under control," he said. "The second focus area is pooja waste — flowers, coconuts, and other ritual offerings — that enter the river. Machines have been deployed to remove this waste every two hours."

Authorities maintain that continuous monitoring and strict enforcement will ensure the Ganga remains clean throughout the festival, allowing devotees to perform their sacred rituals without risk. The Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every 12 years in Prayagraj, began on January 13 and will continue for 45 days.