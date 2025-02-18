Husband liable for wife's stock market debt under oral agreement, says SC

The Supreme Court last week ruled that a husband can be held jointly and severally responsible for his wife’s stock market liabilities based on an oral agreement. The ruling came in the case of AC Choksi Share Broker vs Jatin Pratap Desai.

The judgment highlights that the arbitral tribunal has the authority to exercise jurisdiction over the husband, referencing Bye-law 248(a) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Byelaws, 1957.

The court stated, “First, by interpreting Bye-law 248(a) of the Bombay Stock Exchange Byelaws, 1957 that provides for arbitration between members and non-members of the BSE, and considering the nature of respondent no 1’s (husband) involvement qua transactions conducted in respondent no 2’s (wife) account, we have held that an oral contract undertaking joint and several liability falls within the scope of the arbitration clause and the arbitral tribunal could exercise jurisdiction over respondent no 1.”

The case stemmed from a stockbroker’s attempt to recover a substantial debit balance in the wife’s trading account. Both the husband and wife maintained separate trading accounts with the appellant stockbroker, who alleged that they had agreed to operate them jointly. Following a transfer of funds from the husband’s account to cover the wife’s trading losses, the debit balance escalated sharply due to a market downturn. Seeking recovery, the broker initiated arbitration, holding both accountable for the outstanding dues.

Although the husband challenged the arbitration proceedings against him, the tribunal ruled in favour of the broker, determining that his involvement in the transactions justified shared liability.

The Supreme Court upheld the tribunal’s decision, rejecting the husband’s objections and affirming its jurisdiction. As a result, he was directed to repay Rs 1.18 crore along with 9 per cent annual interest. “The arbitral tribunal allowed the appellant’s claim and held both respondents to be jointly and severally liable to pay Rs 1,18,48,069/- along with interest @ 9 per cent pa from May 1, 2001 till the date of payment. It also dismissed the counter-claim preferred by respondent no 1,” the judgment stated.

